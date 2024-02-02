Certified Collision Group's New CEO

Certified Collision Group (CCG) appointed Michelle Sullivan as its new chief executive officer on February 1, according to a news release. Concurrently, CEO Marty Evans, has been appointed executive chairman of the board of directors.

According to the release, Sullivan “successfully spearheaded strategic initiatives, fostered innovation, and achieved significant growth.” She is a senior leader with a “record of building high-performing teams that create value for their customers and partners.”

Recently, Sullivan was the US Sales Director, East for AkzoNobel. Previously, she held senior leadership positions in the PBE distribution segment.

She has been a member of the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) since its inception. Sullivan served seven years on the Board of Directors and is the former Chair. In 2016, she was honored with the Most Influential Women award.

“I am honored and excited to join Certified Collision Group as its CEO,” Sullivan said. “I believe in the tremendous potential of this company, and I am committed to building on its legacy of success. Together with the talented team at CCG, we will navigate challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and create value for our affiliates.”

Evans commented, “I am pleased to add Michelle and her skillset to the CCG team. As the CCG platform evolves, I believe Michelle’s deep experience and our strong, world-class team will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. Michelle’s demonstrated ability to execute and vast knowledge of the automotive aftermarket will uniquely position her to take CCG to the next level.”