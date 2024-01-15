I-CAR and Ford Launch Four New Repair Courses

I-CAR (Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair) has collaborated with Ford to introduce four new Ford repair courses, according to a news release. These online courses were designed in alignment with Ford repair procedures to equip repair professionals with the skills needed to maintain and repair the latest Ford vehicle models.
The courses include:
Ford 2023 Super Duty New Model Training (1 hr, 25 min): This course delves into intricate repair procedures and cutting-edge technologies specific to the Ford 2023 Super Duty model, ensuring technicians are well-equipped for 2023 model year complexities.
Ford 2024 Mustang New Model Training (1 hr, 30 min): Offering a comprehensive exploration of repair procedures and sophisticated technologies unique to the Ford 2024 Mustang, this course provides in-depth knowledge for navigating the intricacies of this iconic model.
Ford 2024 Ranger New Model Training (1 hr, 25 min): Essential for professionals repairing the Ford 2024 Ranger, this course covers distinct repair procedures and advanced technologies associated with this model, addressing evolving industry demands.
2024 Lincoln Nautilus Training Overview (30 min): This short course provides a thorough overview of fixes and evolving tech for the 2024 Nautilus, so technicians are prepared for the advanced technology and new model design.
"By staying ahead of the curve and embracing the latest automotive technologies, with Ford, we’re ensuring technicians are prepared to deliver the highest quality repairs," John Van Alstyne, CEO & President of I-CAR, said.
Ford is a member of I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program, contributing to the program's objective of funding collision repair education and supporting initiatives that elevate the industry.
For more information about the new Ford repair courses and other Ford repair courses offered through I-CAR, visit I-CAR.com/Ford.