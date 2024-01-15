I-CAR and Ford Launch Four New Repair Courses

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Training Overview (30 min): This short course provides a thorough overview of fixes and evolving tech for the 2024 Nautilus, so technicians are prepared for the advanced technology and new model design.

"By staying ahead of the curve and embracing the latest automotive technologies, with Ford, we’re ensuring technicians are prepared to deliver the highest quality repairs," John Van Alstyne, CEO & President of I-CAR, said.

Ford is a member of I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program, contributing to the program's objective of funding collision repair education and supporting initiatives that elevate the industry.

For more information about the new Ford repair courses and other Ford repair courses offered through I-CAR, visit I-CAR.com/Ford.