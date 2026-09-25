Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

AASP/NJ Holds Annual Golf Outing

On September 15, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) upheld its longstanding tradition of bringing the automotive and collision repair community together for its 2026 Lou Scoras Memorial Annual Golf Outing at the Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, New Jersey. The long-standing event, named in honor of the late former association member, has become a staple for AASP/NJ community members who enjoyed a day of sport, camaraderie, prizes, delicious bites, and fun. Read the full press release here.