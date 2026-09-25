Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

AASP/NJ Holds Annual Golf Outing
On September 15, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) upheld its longstanding tradition of bringing the automotive and collision repair community together for its 2026 Lou Scoras Memorial Annual Golf Outing at the Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, New Jersey. The long-standing event, named in honor of the late former association member, has become a staple for AASP/NJ community members who enjoyed a day of sport, camaraderie, prizes, delicious bites, and fun. Read the full press release here.
CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body Supports Veterans Appreciation Night at Rock the River
CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body, owned by James Gebault and Mark Siedenstricker, supported Veterans Appreciation Night during the 2026 Rock the River community music festival in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Rock the River is an annual community event that brings together residents, local businesses, and visitors for live music, entertainment, and community celebration. This year's Veterans Appreciation Night honored local veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. For more information, visit the CARSTAR website here.
Fix Auto Lakeside Supports Community as Event Sponsor of Lakeside Summer Stampede Rodeo
Fix Auto Lakeside's sponsorship of the Lakeside Summer Stampede Rodeo, which showcased local traditions and entertainment while providing an opportunity for community members to connect and celebrate. Attendees heard a live announcement recognizing Fix Auto Lakeside's commitment to serving the community and the shop was additionally featured in the official rodeo program distributed throughout the event.
Mercedes-Benz Partners with Wayve on Autonomous Driving Technology
Mercedes-Benz partnered with London-based autonomous-driving startup Wayve as the German automaker seeks to expand its capabilities in artificial intelligence and driver-assistance technology, according to Seeking Alpha. Mercedes-Benz plans to incorporate Wayve’s autonomous-driving software into at least one vehicle model scheduled for deployment within the next two years. The system will provide advanced urban point-to-point driving assistance. Read about the news report here.
NABC Recycled Rides and First Responder Training
The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program held several ceremonies across the U.S. Donations included a 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude to U.S. Army veteran Daniel Ktikyan of Texas, a 2018 RAM 1500 Sport to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jay Rasche of Indiana, a 2019 Honda Accord to Shemeka Rosa of Arizona, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude to Luisa Vargas of Tennessee Donations were made possible thanks to Allstate, GEICO, Travelers Insurance, Caliber Collision, Crash Champions, MAACO, and Texas Collision Centers.
NABC also held First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) training for more than 140 first responders representing 30 rescue units from across the southeast in Ruckersville, Virginia. The NABC F.R.E.E. program provides free, hands-on training for first responders to practice extricating victims from modern vehicles. It focuses on navigating high-strength steel, advanced airbags, and electric vehicle technology, often using salvaged vehicles. For more information about NABC programs, click here.
Quality Collision Group Appoints New Executive Vice President of Operations - West
Nino Sgro has joined Quality Collision Group as Executive Vice President of Operations – West. Sgro will lead operations across all of QCG’s western markets, bringing teams and locations together around a shared commitment to operational excellence, responsible growth, and repairs performed according to manufacturer standards. Read the full press release here.
Refinish Distributors Alliance Fall Impact Performance Conference
The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) held its Fall Member Impact Performance Conference September 15–17, at The Westin Cleveland Downtown. The first day featured member discussions, business initiatives and opportunities for continued growth, a review of the RDA DataNet management system, and the first round of Rodeo one-on-one meetings. Day two continued with the Rodeo one-on-one meetings and a presentation from Artist Jon Petz. For more information about the RDA, visit its website here.