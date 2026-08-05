Collision Repair Education Foundation Awards More Than $195,000 in Scholarships

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) distributed more than $195,000 in scholarships to 102 students pursuing careers in the collision industry this year, according to a news release. For the third consecutive year, the Women's Industry Network (WIN) partnered with CREF to administer its U.S. scholarship program, awarding $29,500 in scholarships and 20 tool kits to students pursuing collision repair careers.

Many students say the support provides not only the resources needed to continue their education, but also the confidence and encouragement to pursue their goals and build successful careers in the industry.

“Receiving this scholarship has made a meaningful difference in my ability to continue my education,” said Isabella “Izzy” Malloy of Pennsylvania College of Technology. “My father is on disability and is unable to contribute financially...I am responsible for covering many of my remaining educational expenses. Although I receive financial aid through FAFSA and PHEAA, there are still significant costs that are not covered, often requiring me to rely on student loans. This scholarship has helped lessen that financial burden and has given me greater peace of mind as I continue my studies.”

The experiences shared by scholarship recipients underscore the impact these awards can have on students pursuing careers in collision repair. In 2026, CREF distributed $196,230 through its Student Scholarship program, helping aspiring professionals continue their education and prepare for successful careers in the industry.

“CREF is honored to recognize these outstanding students through the 2026 scholarships and tool grants,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations and impact for CREF. “These students are truly committed to pursuing their education and becoming part of the collision industry, and we hope these awards help contribute to their successful careers.”

PPG and the PPG Foundation funded more than $40,000 in scholarships, distributed between 14 students. Tristen Jeffrey (Aims Community College; Windsor, Colorado) was awarded a $1,230 PPG MVP Scholarship, while an additional 14 students with a special interest in the painting segment of the industry were each awarded scholarships to help fund their education and ensure they have the opportunity to pursue a future career in the collision repair industry. Alex Hernandez (Idaho State University; Pocatello, Idaho) received $1,743.29, and Diego Juarez (College of Lake County; Grayslake, Illinois) was awarded $1,256.71.