ASE Instructor Training Conference Celebrates Three Days of Training for Latest Practices and Technologies

The 16th annual ASE Instructor Training Conference was held last week in Friso, Texas, according to a news release. It brought together automotive, medium/heavy truck, and collision repair instructors from high schools, community colleges, and trade schools across the country.

The three-day conference included more than 20 hours of technical update training designed to help educators stay current on the latest industry practices, emerging vehicle technologies and classroom instruction. Separate training tracks were offered for automotive, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors, helping educators meet the ASE Education Foundation accreditation requirements while gaining practical knowledge they can immediately apply in their programs.

“The ASE Instructor Training Conference is about investing in the people who prepare the next generation of industry professionals," said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). “When instructors return to their classrooms with the latest technical knowledge, teaching resources and industry connections, students benefit by receiving the education and hands-on experience they need to graduate, ready to enter the workforce.”

A conference highlight was the keynote presentation, “Filling the Farley Gap: Addressing the Technician Pipeline." The presentation examined the technician shortage following recent comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who described the issue as a significant challenge facing the industry. The panel discussion explored factors contributing to the shortage using research from IMR Inc.'s Perceptions of the Trades survey, the ATMC Training Benchmark Survey, ASE Connects Voice of the Technician survey, ASE Education Foundation's student survey, and other industry data.

The conference also highlighted the vital role industry partners play in supporting technician education. Dozens of manufacturers, suppliers and industry organizations participated by providing technical training, product demonstrations and educational resources that exposed instructors to the latest equipment and technologies used in today's repair facilities.

“We are grateful for the outstanding support of our industry partners," Johnson said. “Their investment of time, expertise and resources helps make opportunities like this possible and gives instructors access to new tools and technologies their students will encounter in the workforce. This commitment from the industry provides critical support beyond certification and testing activities, strengthening the connection between educators and employers. This collaboration is essential to building a stronger technician pipeline and ensuring the future workforce is ready for success."

The 2027 Instructor Training Conference is scheduled for July 19-22 in Phoenix, Arizona. Registration information will be announced in early 2027.