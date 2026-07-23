ASE Summer Registration Now Open

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has begun its summer registration period for ASE certification testing, according to a news release. Those who register by the September 30 deadline will find a new website that should make registration more efficient.

To register, create or sign in to the myASE account. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store” where they can locate the tests they want to take. After adding those tests to the cart, they can check out and then registration is complete.

After registration, service professionals will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE certification tests. There are three options:

In-Person Testing: All tests can be taken in person at over 450 secure, proctored Prometric test centers, available year-round on weekdays, evenings and weekends.

Remote Testing: This online option allows individuals to take ASE recertification tests remotely. In addition, the auto maintenance and light repair (G1) initial certification test can be taken remotely through ProProctor.

ASE Renewal App: For those who have earned automobile certifications (A1-A9), the renewal app offers a streamlined way to manage recertification on a mobile device. Those with expired A-series tests can still use the app, but it will take at least eight months to get certified through the app.

To help with test preparation, ASE offers a wide array of resources including ASE licensed test prep partner information.