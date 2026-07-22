Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Data Access Fees

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares that Solera Qapter DBRM page 38 has feedback regarding Data Access Fees.

It says, "Any fees related to OEM data subscriptions and/or OEM information access are not included in part prices or labor values within Audatex Estimating."

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.