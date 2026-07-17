Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions celebrated its fourth anniversary with their annual community BBQ on June 27 in Brooklyn, New York. The celebration kicked off with the location's first-ever National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides vehicle presentation followed by an afternoon of food, refreshments, music, and community fellowship.

The crew repaired and presented the refurbished 2024 Nissan Altima, donated by Allstate, to Monique Johnson. Monique is a local, single mother navigating the challenges of caring for her infant son, who was born with an abdominal cyst, which requires surgery and ongoing medical treatment.

Following the vehicle presentation, customers, employees, friends, family members, and community partners gathered for CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions' annual BBQ. The event has become a special tradition for the business, commemorating the shop's original grand opening while creating an opportunity to celebrate employees and thank the community for its continued support.

Plasnomic recently had the pleasure of hosting representatives from several U.S.-based OEMs, government bodies, research organizations, and collision repair industry partners at Gerber Collision & Glass in Detroit. The primary focus of the visit was to see firsthand how Gerber is managing end-of-life automotive plastic parts across the Detroit region, and to explore how its established program could be scaled into a broader, more structured industry model.

Over the past 18 months, Gerber developed a coordinated process for collecting plastic parts from its collision repair locations throughout the region - diverting tens of thousands of components from landfill while partnering with key organizations to process recovered materials into valuable by-products. The delegation began at USCAR's Detroit facilities before observing Gerber's collection and material-management processes firsthand.

Discussions centered on expanding the model across collision repair networks with support from OEMs, government bodies, research organizations, insurers, and recyclers. Rather than treating damaged bumper covers as low-value waste, the initiative explored a controlled and regulated recovery pathway that maintains material traceability, supports responsible processing, and creates greater economic value - while protecting the high residual value within components like headlights.

Fix Auto Ontario held a grand opening event last month at their new location, located at 4930 Vanderbilt St, Ontario, California. The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony, an open house, meet the team, food, and raffle prizes. Vendors such as LKQ, Superior, Lara Auto Glass and Enterprise were there to share their brands with attendees. There were about 100 people in attendance, along with many dealerships and agents.

Fix Auto Ontario is one of four Southern California collision repair centers owned and operated by Selvi Rizk-Menard, a two-time Fix Auto USA Franchisee of the Year (2019 and 2024). Alongside Fix Auto Brea, Fix Auto Moreno Valley, and Fix Auto Chino.