CONNEX 2026 Early-Bird Registration Ends July 31

Anyone who registers for CIECA’s CONNEX 2026 Conference before July 31 will save $100, according to a news release. The conference will be held at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

This year’s theme is "The Rise of Software-Defined Vehicles: Collision Industry Impacts.” The event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte. During the conference, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare.

Speakers and presentations include:

Industry Trends, Keynote speaker Greg Horn, PartsTrader

How Technology is Reshaping the Collision Industry, Keynote speaker Steve Greenfield, Automotive Ventures

Software-Defined Vehicles, Jeremy Carlson, S&P Global Mobility

Connectivity Under the Hood, Matt Harden, AT&T Connected Cars

OEM Perspective, Dan Malik, Slate Auto

OEM Repair Procedures Panel, Pat Blech, OEC; Tim Brown, ALLDATA; and Jake Rodenroth, Quality Collision Group

Chief Information Officer (CIO) Panel Discussion, Mark Miller, Crash Champions; Casey Santos, Caliber Collision; and Creighton Warren, Boyd Group

Insurance Insights Panel Discussion, Teresa Candiloro, State Farm; and Paul Riffel, GAINSCO

From Data Blind Spots to Privacy-Defined Vehicles, Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars

The Impact of the Changing Vehicle Fleet on Auto Safety and Insurance, Matt Moore, IIHS

The Dark Side of AI, Eliron Eckstein, RAVIN AI

Software-Defined Standards and ADAS Calibration, Nabeel Adam, Safelite; and Charlie Rich, Azimuth Claims

Software-Defined Vehicles, Silos and the Sector’s Infrastructure Problem, Levi Fawcett, Partly

CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) Update, Paul Barry, CIECA

To register with Early-Bird Admission rates, click here.