Global Finishing Solutions Appoints New President

Tiwari will also work to improve relationships with GFS’ distributor partners and to ensure GFS remains a trusted finishing solutions provider.

Most recently, Tiwari served as division vice president at AMETEK. Prior to AMETEK, he was Vice president and general manager at Wabtec, with full P&L responsibility for its Shuttlewagon business. Earlier in his career, Tiwari held leadership roles at IDEX Corporation, GE Transportation and TVS Motor Company, building broad experience across sales, engineering, strategy, service and manufacturing.

Tiwari holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and engineering degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur.