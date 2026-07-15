Notice of Proposed Regulatory Action - Airbag Safety

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) has released a Notice of Proposed Regulatory Action to amend Section 3367 of Chapter 1 of Division 33 of Title 16 of the California Code of Regulations.

The proposed regulatory action would expand airbag safety requirements for automotive repair dealers. The proposed changes include:

Prohibit the manufacture, importation, installation, reinstallation, distribution, sale, or offering for sale of certain unsafe airbags.

Require airbags to be restored to the original operating condition designed by the original equipment manufacturer.

Establish requirements for obtaining replacement airbag parts and components from approved sources.

Require replacements to not contradict vehicle manufacturer position statements.

Require retention of receipts for all parts received or purchased.

BAR will accept written comments on the proposed regulatory action from July 10 to August 24.

View the notice and other proposal materials here.