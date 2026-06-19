Copart and Kristan Hobgood Honored with 2025 NABC MVP Award

Copart and Kristan Hobgood were named the 2025 winner of the new National Auto Body Council MVP Award, according to a news release. The new award formally recognizes the NABC partner and their team members who support the vision of NABC through their daily business partnership and activities.

The announcement and presentation of the plaque honoring the award was presented during the Certified Collision Group Conference in Nashville, Tennessee this spring.

Kristan Hobgood, sales account manager for Copart, was selected for the NABC MVP Award for her continuing support and service in helping NABC provide reliable transportation to those in need and deliver vehicles for first responder training. Her commitment to identifying vehicles, working with insurance carriers, and determining solutions for challenges has made her an invaluable member of the NABC team.

Copart donates the towing of each NABC Recycled Ride vehicle from their location to the repair partner, who will refurbish it before it is presented to an individual or family in need.