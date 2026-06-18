Plasnomic to Open First Plastic Repair Excellence Center in August

Plasnomic is developing its first Plastic Repair Excellence Center, according to a news release. Plasnomic says the state-of-the-art, world-first facility is designed to help reshape the future of automotive plastic repair through innovation, training, sustainability, recycling, and real-world repair operations.

Located in Dallas, Texas, the center will open its doors in August and serve as the flagship model for a planned network of Plasnomic Plastic Repair Excellence Centers, bringing together collision repairers, insurers, OEMs, suppliers, recyclers, researchers, and government stakeholders to advance repair-first strategies and circular repair solutions.

“This is far more than a facility,” said Mario Dimovski, President of Plasnomic. “It is the first physical step toward building the future framework for plastic repair.”

Unlike a traditional training facility, the Dallas Excellence Center will operate as a live repair, research, and innovation environment. It will support real world repair activity while showcasing best-in-class repair methods, products, tools, materials recovery programs, and advancing technologies.

Dimovski said that Plasnomic’s core and only focus is plastic repair.

“We do not focus on smart repair, aluminum repair, or unrelated repair categories,” he said. “Our mission is clear. We are focused only on plastic repair, and that is why Plasnomic is positioned as a leading authority, supported by data, technical validation, and repair-based processes.”

Plasnomic will continue its collaboration journey with leading MSOs, with support from insurance networks and growing communication channels with OEMs. The goal is to create a model the industry can learn from, contribute to, and scale.

As plastic components continue to represent some of the most frequently replaced and costly parts in modern collision repairs, Plasnomic said the industry must move beyond fragmented repair approaches and toward a specialized, skilled workforce backed by data-driven, repair-first models that deliver economic, operational, and environmental benefits at scale.

The Dallas facility also represents a commitment to operating as a zero-waste plastic repair environment. Plastic materials, damaged components, repair waste, and non-repairable parts will be identified, segregated by material type, and directed to responsible recycling or recovery streams.

By combining live repair operations, research and development, recycling initiatives, training programs, sustainability projects, and industry collaboration under one roof, the Plasnomic Plastic Repair Excellence Center aims to become a global reference point for the advancement of automotive plastic repair and circular repair innovation.