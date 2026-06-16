Sherwin-Williams Accepting 2027 Calendar Contest Submissions Through August 14

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes is now accepting submissions for the 2027 Annual Calendar Contests, according to a news release. The competition is open to collision repair and restoration shops, independent designers, pinstripers, and customizers across the country. Entrants are to feature over-the-top builds finished exclusively in Sherwin-Williams, House of Kolor, or Valspar paint and products.

“These annual calendars celebrate the builders and painters who set the standard for excellence in automotive refinishing,” said Tony D’Acquisto, global vice president of marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “From full restorations to custom builds, this contest is an opportunity to showcase remarkable craftsmanship and highlight the creativity driving today’s automotive paint industry.”

Each month, the calendar features imaginative craftsmanship, vibrant colors, intricate designs, pearlescent finishes, artistic airbrushing, flames, fire and more — all using products from Sherwin-Williams and its automotive brands.

Recent 2026 calendar winners enthusiastically encourage entering the contest and shared why they choose Sherwin-Williams brands as the foundation of their award-winning build and paint projects.

“When it comes to paint, we only use Sherwin-Williams,” said Bryce Green, owner of Big Kid Custom Rides, Saratoga Springs, Utah (May feature in the 2026 Sherwin-Williams Calendar). “Sunfire PRO has been a fantastic product to work with — the color we chose was a little bit darker, a custom gray I personally created, and the customer absolutely loved how the C10 build came out. Hands down, this is the best truck we’ve ever done so far.”

Bo Vescio, owner of Vescio’s Customizing & Restorations, Hastings, Minnesota (January feature in the 2026 Valspar calendar) said they use Valspar, along with DeBeer and House of Kolor, because it sprays well and finishes great.

Juan Gonzalez, a custom painter from Orange, California (September feature in the 2026 House of Kolor calendar) chose House of Kolor because “when you're painting a masterpiece like a ’63 Impala, you need a brand that is synonymous with quality and a truly customized finish. Their products offer deep liquid brilliance and three-dimensional depth that makes the color appear to swim in the sunlight, something that standard paint lines cannot replicate.”

All entries must feature projects finished exclusively with Sherwin-Williams, House of Kolor, or Valspar paint systems.

Submissions must include high-resolution images of the completed vehicle, along with details on the coatings and products used.

Entrants are also encouraged to include a short video showcasing the build or sharing the story behind the project — highlighting what made it unique, challenging or especially memorable. Selected videos may be featured across Sherwin-Williams and brand social media channels.

Winners of the 2027 Annual Calendar Contest will be announced in early November 2026. Winning entries will be showcased in a dedicated month of the printed calendar, highlighting the creativity, craftsmanship and detail behind each project.

Winners will also receive 20 complimentary copies of the calendar, and each featured build will be tagged in a social media spotlight on Sherwin-Williams, House of Kolor, or Valspar brand channels, helping expand visibility and recognition within the automotive community.

Submit a project for the 2027 Annual Calendar Contest by Aug. 14 for the opportunity to be recognized among the industry’s best, featured in a calendar distributed nationwide, and showcased across Sherwin-Williams and brand marketing channels:

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

For collision repair professionals and production shops delivering precision and performance-driven finishes, submit a project here.

House of Kolor

For custom painters and builders pushing the boundaries of creativity, color and artistic expression, submit a project here.

Valspar

For versatile, high-quality results across restoration, customization and collision work, submit a project here.