Challenger Lifts Adds Galvanized Arms for Harsh Environments

Challenger Lifts introduced a galvanized arms option for its CL10AV3 and CL12A two-post lift models, according to a news release. The galvanized arms are designed to help shops operating in harsh environments extend equipment life and reduce maintenance costs.

“Repair facilities in many parts of the country face daily exposure to moisture, salt and other corrosive elements that can shorten the lifespan of critical equipment,” said Trevor Coleman, national sales manager for Challenger Lifts. “Our galvanized arms option gives customers a practical solution to combat those conditions while maintaining the reliability, safety, and performance they expect from Challenger Lifts.”

Using a hot-dip galvanizing process, the arms are coated with a zinc-iron alloy. This protective finish helps preserve the structural integrity of the lift arms in demanding shop environments, particularly in regions where winter road treatments and high humidity can accelerate wear on traditional components.

“The galvanized arms are engineered to provide dependable performance without compromising fit, strength or operational standards,” said Coleman. “By helping reduce corrosion-related maintenance issues and extending component service life, the new option offers added long-term value for shop owners looking to protect their equipment investment.”

The Challenger Lifts galvanized arms are available as an option for Challenger Lifts CL10AV3 and CL12A two-post lift models. A short video highlights the benefits of the Challenger Lifts galvanized arms here.