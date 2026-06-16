Mirka Polaros RP 600 Wins 2026 Red Dot Award

The Mirka Polaros RP 600 received a 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design, according to a news release. The award recognizes the tool’s approach to usability, ergonomics, and finishing performance.

The international Red Dot Award is one of the world’s most recognized design competitions, honoring products that demonstrate outstanding innovation, functionality, and quality.

Introduced less than a year ago, the Polaros RP 600 features a low-profile design without protruding side or loop handles, advanced RPM control technology, and digital connectivity through the myMirka app. The Ramp Up and Ramp Down functions of the tool prevent splashing and surface damage by controlling the RPM during start-up and through pressure monitoring.

“I think the success of the Polaros, and what we are most proud of, is the gearless design,” Simon Bäck, senior development engineer at Mirka. “It took a lot of time to get right, but once we did, the results speak for themselves: a more efficient use of the power that is directly targeted at the surface and a much quieter machine.”

Another key advantage of the Polaros RP 600 is its modular construction, which simplifies servicing and extends product life. The tool is manufactured in Finland using locally sourced components whenever possible.

“It’s always an honor to win a Red Dot Award, and at Mirka, we consider it a sign that we are doing something right,” Bäck said. “We are incredibly grateful for the acknowledgement of our hard work. We would also like to thank the end users – the surface finishing experts – who keep us striving for improved ergonomics, speed and quality. Without their support, this would not be possible.”