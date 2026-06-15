I-CAR 2025 Impact Report Highlights Industry Growth and Training Advancements

I-CAR's 2025 Impact Report reflects a pivotal year for I-CAR, defined by record Gold Class shop participation, the launch of two workforce development-focused programs and continued investment in advanced technical training and collaboration for the collision repair industry.

“I-CAR is proud to share our 2025 Impact Report, which reflects the growing impact of our work,” said I-CAR President & CEO Kyle Thompson in a news release. “Vehicle technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace and the results in the report show how we are collectively rising to meet these challenges with precision, accountability, and a forward-looking commitment to driver safety.”

Key highlights from the 2025 Impact Report include:

10,722 Gold Class Shops, a 7.1% year-over-year increase with new recognized locations added in every state.

48,980 Platinum Technicians across nine roles demonstrating deep technical excellence, continual learning and a commitment to complete, safe and quality repairs.

121,534 Learners Trained supported by a catalog of 576 total courses and lessons, for 1.9 million total course completions, up 31% from the last year.

Workforce Development advancement, including the launch of a two-year, Department of Labor-Registered Apprenticeship Program thatcombines paid, on-the-job learning with I-CAR Academy curriculum.

Advanced Technical Training Expanded: New Mixed Attachment Methods course, plus expanded ADAS calibration and EV repair courses to keep technicians current.

Industry Collaboration at Scale: 73 Sustaining Partners, 23 Industry Training Alliance members, and a growing network of Gold Class Repair Network OEM and insurance partners that require I-CAR training as a foundational standard.

The full 2025 Impact Report is available here.