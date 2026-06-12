Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

BASF Coatings today announces that Steve Arndt will succeed Chris Titmarsh as senior vice president, Global Automotive Refinish Coatings, effective July 1. Chris Titmarsh has decided to step down after a distinguished 20-year career with BASF, eleven of which he spent in Refinish. He served as senior vice president in Refinish for more than six years, first leading the EMEA business and then the global organization. During his tenure, he advanced the business's customer focus, innovation agenda, and global collaboration across key markets worldwide.

Arndt brings more than 30 years of automotive refinish industry experience spanning both manufacturing and distribution across North America and Europe. He spent six years at Axalta Coating Systems as Global Distribution Sales Director, responsible for distribution strategy across more than 140 countries. Before that, he served as president and COO of FinishMaster.

Apollo Sprayers International, Inc., a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of HVLP electric painting systems since 1966, named Fred Vega as a dedicated business development specialist. This move reflects Apollo’s confidence in the current market trajectory and its commitment to making professional-grade HVLP technology more accessible to automotive painters and collision repair professionals. Vega will focus on identifying and onboarding new partners, building relationships, engaging trade associations, and providing strategic market feedback.

“This is the right time to invest in growth. The demand for efficient, high-performance HVLP systems in the automotive finishing market is accelerating, and we want to make sure our dealer and distribution network is built to meet that demand,” said John Darroch, president and CEO of Apollo Sprayers. “Our systems are designed to help body shops improve efficiency, reduce liquid costs, and deliver the high-quality automotive finishes professionals demand, free from the contamination risks of compressed air.”

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) is featured in a newly released educational segment of All Access with Andy Garcia. The segment examines CAPA’s role as an independent standards organization and how its certification supports quality, safety, and confidence in automotive replacement parts. Viewers gain insight into how CAPA’s standards-based testing helps promote consistency, transparency, and informed decision-making across the automotive repair ecosystem. The segment is available for viewing here.

Snap-on Inc. has acquired Diesel Laptops Inc. for approximately $100 million. Diesel Laptops specializes in diagnostics, repair information, and digital solutions for commercial trucks and off-highway vehicles serving heavy-duty repair shops, fleets, and other equipment customers such as those in mining, agriculture, and infrastructure. The acquisition expands Snap-on’s product offerings to support the diagnosis and repair of increasingly complex vehicles and equipment. Diesel Laptops will be part of the company’s Repair Systems & Information Group.

The National Auto Body Council hosted first responders from southeast Missouri at CARSTAR Russom’s Cape Girardeau and about 60 first responders at Faulkner Collision Center in Pennsylvania to help make the nation’s drivers safer on the road through NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) Program events. These life-saving skills are critical when minutes matter most. The events were made possible by Allstate, GEICO, CARSTAR, Faulkner Collision Center, Hurst Jaws of Life, and Genesis Rescue Systems.

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program delivered refurbished vehicles across the country. Recipients included Firefighter Andi Zuniga Flores of South Carolina, U.S. Army Veteran LaSheana Johnson, veteran’s charity Pawsitive for Heroes, and Airman Noah Turner.

Donations were made possible by GEICO, Nodak Insurance, Abra Auto Body of Minot, Better Collision, and Crash Champions.