Snap-on Releases Thermal Imaging Inspection Checklist

Snap-on has added a thermal imaging inspection checklist to its website, according to a news release.

The checklist provides automotive technicians with a practical resource to help streamline inspections, improve diagnostic efficiency, and boost productivity on every repair.

“A thorough diagnostic inspection follows a systematic workflow across key vehicle areas, and the new thermal imaging checklist provides technicians with a comprehensive guide for inspecting undercar, underhood, and interior vehicle systems,” said Helen Cox, marketing and client services director, Snap-on Diagnostics. “By helping technicians quickly identify potential problem areas, thermal imaging can accelerate the diagnostic process and support more accurate repairs.”

Available as a downloadable PDF, the checklist can be easily printed and used to document customer information, vehicle details, and service dates while guiding technicians through a complete thermal inspection.

Thermal imaging technology detects heat generated by friction, electrical resistance, pressure changes and other operating conditions, enabling technicians to locate faults faster and with greater confidence.

Snap-on says its Diagnostic Thermal Imager+ can help technicians quickly evaluate vehicle components and systems. It captures detailed images featuring 4,800 distinct temperature measurement zones and can detect temperatures up to 840 degrees F. Combined with an extensive database of automotive applications, guided tests and reference images, the tool helps technicians interpret results accurately, reduce diagnostic time, and improve overall shop productivity.