New Crash Champions Location Opens in New Hampshire

The new 25,000 sq. ft. facility is located along the Route 28 corridor in Windham, New Hampshire.
Related To: 
June 10, 2026
Add Us On Google
Crash Champions
6a283518a3fda119dfabe1a0 6a034be3e617ea9f1d3d755969d52ef448c14c747585739869

Crash Champions opened a new repair center at 16 Rockingham Road in Windham, New Hampshire. 

The facility is the company's fifth location in the state and spans 25,000 square feet. Crash Champions first expanded to New Hampshire in 2022. In 2024, the company continued its growth across the state through the acquisition of Auto City Collision Center in Manchester.  

“New Hampshire continues to be an important growth market for Crash Champions, and we're excited to further invest in the communities we serve with the opening of our Windham location,” said Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This new repair center strengthens our ability to support local drivers and insurance partners while meeting the growing demand for high-quality collision repair services in the region.” 

Located along the Route 28 corridor, Crash Champions says the new Windham location is equipped with advanced repair technology and staffed by skilled professionals dedicated to restoring vehicles to pre-accident condition safely and efficiently.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
Leadership Is Not a Title — It’s a Personal Commitment
How Imperial Autobody Used Certification to Stand Out
Sponsored
5 OEM Certification Myths That Could Be Costing Your Shop
Sponsored