New Crash Champions Location Opens in New Hampshire

Crash Champions opened a new repair center at 16 Rockingham Road in Windham, New Hampshire.

The facility is the company's fifth location in the state and spans 25,000 square feet. Crash Champions first expanded to New Hampshire in 2022. In 2024, the company continued its growth across the state through the acquisition of Auto City Collision Center in Manchester.

“New Hampshire continues to be an important growth market for Crash Champions, and we're excited to further invest in the communities we serve with the opening of our Windham location,” said Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This new repair center strengthens our ability to support local drivers and insurance partners while meeting the growing demand for high-quality collision repair services in the region.”

Located along the Route 28 corridor, Crash Champions says the new Windham location is equipped with advanced repair technology and staffed by skilled professionals dedicated to restoring vehicles to pre-accident condition safely and efficiently.