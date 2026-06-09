Davis Paint & Collision Acquired by OpenRoad Collision

OpenRoad Collision acquired Davis Paint & Collision, a family-owned collision repair business serving the Oklahoma City metro since 1990,according to a news release.

For more than three decades, Davis Paint & Collision has built its reputation across the Oklahoma City community through quality craftsmanship, trusted customer service, and a commitment to doing business the right way.

“We are honored to welcome Davis Paint & Collision to the OpenRoad Collision family,” said Steve Horton, CEO of OpenRoad Collision. “Ron and the Davis team have built something special over the last 30-plus years — a business rooted in trust, quality, and community. Our responsibility is to protect what made Davis great, support the teammates who built that reputation, and continue investing in the people, processes, training, and technology needed to serve customers and insurance partners at the highest level.”

The partnership brings OpenRoad Collision’s network to 40 locations across eight local collision brands. The company says it is focused on partnering with strong independent operators who share its commitment to people, culture, operational excellence, and safe, high-quality repairs.

“At OpenRoad Collision, our purpose is simple: to improve the lives of others,” Horton said. “That includes our teammates, customers, insurance partners, and the communities we serve. Davis Paint & Collision is a natural fit for that mission, and we are excited about the road ahead together.”