AASP/NJ Launches Initiative with Designated Email Inbox to Track Insurance Complaints

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has created a designated inbox to compile complaints sent to the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (DOBI) by repair facilities throughout the state, and their customers, according to a news release.

AASP/NJ is requesting that complaints be forwarded to [email protected] regarding insurer practices and interactions that may negatively impact consumers and the quality, safety or timeliness of repairs. The association urges collision repair facilities to share this request with customers who have encountered claim delays, repair restrictions, steering, reimbursement disputes, parts-related concerns, or other insurance-related challenges.

“Consumer experiences and complaints can provide insights into issues affecting New Jersey drivers, while also potentially indicating trends in business practices that should be examined,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “We have heard instances of these complaints getting filed with DOBI, and we know they are being sent, but unfortunately we have not seen the issues we know are occurring be addressed. At AASP/NJ, we felt it would be beneficial to receive forwarded copies of these complaints to also compile on our end, and eventually present to DOBI. As we work toward continued discourse with the Department, we believe it will be helpful to have all of these complaints in one place, organized and readily available for further analysis and discussion by all stakeholders.”

By collecting and documenting these experiences, AASP/NJ seeks to ensure that consumer voices are heard, and that regulators have a clearer understanding of how insurer practices affect vehicle owners and the collision repair industry.

“We’re not only collecting experiences of, ‘The job was worth $X but the insurer only paid $Y,’” Miller said. “We want any complaint submitted to DOBI. We’re hoping that this data is helpful in painting a clearer picture of industry trends or pointing out disturbing business practices that are negatively affecting our industry members – and potentially compromising the safety of our customers. We want to know what the New Jersey repair community and their customers throughout the state are experiencing, so that we can take that information and present it to DOBI to seek resolution.”