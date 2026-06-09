3M introduces Cubitron 3 Abrasives

Aftermarket auto body repair technicians rely on abrasives to get tough jobs done, and 3M’s Cubitron 3 Performance Abrasives provide a new option that can help add more speed and quality to their work, according to a news release.

The product line includes 3M File Belts,Abrasive Fibre Discs, Roloc Abrasive Fibre Discs and Cut-Off Wheels, which benefit from proprietary molecular bonding technology and angular structures that continuously fracture to form sharp points. 3M says the Re-engineered Precision-Shaped Grain in each Cubitron 3 cutting or grinding product lasts 1.4 to 1.8 times longer than its previous technology while removing 1.2 to 1.5 times more material.

Technicians can spend more time on the work and less time changing out materials, while shops can bring that increase in productivity to their bottom lines. In addition, 3M Cubitron 3 Roloc Discs generate less heat and less vibration exposure than its previous technology.

Resin-bonded to either a vulcanized fiber backing or polyester cloth, the abrasives wear evenly, run cool, and optimize mineral breakdown during operations such as opening welding points, removing spot welds, flattening weld seams, deburring, paint and rust removal, and cutting panels, pipes, and bolts.

3M Cubitron 3 Performance Abrasives are available in the following products and sizes:

3M Cubitron 3 File Belts: 1/2 by 18 inches, 3/4 by 20.5 inches, and 3/8 by 13 inches, each available in 40+, 60+ or 80+ grade

3M Cubitron 3 Cut-Off-Wheels: 3 by 1/16 inches, 3 by 1/25 inches, and 4 by 1/25 inches with a 3/8-inch shank, and 4.5 by 1/25 inches with a 7/8-inch shank

3M Cubitron 3 Roloc™ Abrasive Fibre Discs: 2-inch and 3-inch diameters, each available in 36+, 60+ and 80+ grade