Estimating Tip – CCC – Print Preview Workfile

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip from The Database Enhancement Gateway for print preview in CCC ONE.
June 4, 2026
2 min read
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6a208057abc558abb15b8889 Scrs Tip Ccc Workfile

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares that CCC One Web users can now "Print Preview" the CCC ONE Web workfile by clicking on the "print" and selecting the document you want to view. A new popup window will appear in .pdf to save or print.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair. 

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.   

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website. 

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