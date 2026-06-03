OEC Launches RepairLogic Integration with CCC ONE

OEC launched the general availability of a bidirectional RepairLogic integration with CCC ONE to facilitate integrated repair planning and research with the estimating platform, according to a news release. First announced in partnership with CCC Intelligent Solutions in November 2025, the integration is now available to all collision repair facilities after weeks of usage by early adopters.

During the early adopter program, OEC worked with a group of independent shops and multi-shop operators that use both RepairLogic and CCC ONE daily. Participants independently report saving 10–15 minutes per repair order by eliminating manual steps between the two systems: duplicate data entry, manual navigation between procedure categories, and the manual process of downloading and re-uploading repair documentation for carriers and vehicle owners.

"It was widely used across many different repair organizations, size, location, etc.," said Tanya Sweetland, senior vice president of collision repair platforms at OEC. "We know our userbase was representative of the industry."

The RepairLogic and CCC ONE integration is built around three connected capabilities. First, every estimate saved in CCC ONE automatically starts a repair plan in RepairLogic with vehicle data pre-populated, which eliminates manual VIN entry and gives shops the start of a repair plan without leaving CCC ONE. Second, the integration connects the two systems in real time: clicking any MOTOR Group in a CCC ONE estimate automatically navigates RepairLogic to the matching procedure category. Third, once procedures have been added, RepairLogic automatically uploads documentation including the full repair plan, single-use parts report, and calibrations report back to the CCC Workfile as a single, always-current source to substantiate the repair with OEM information.

For shops navigating an increasingly complex liability environment, having repair documentation that is current, attached to the estimate, and shareable with carriers provides a clear record of how every repair decision was made and why.

"The collision repair industry gets better when the platforms shops depend on work together,” said Pat Blech, general manager of the Repair Technologies division of OEC. “That's what drove our partnership with CCC, and it's what this integration delivers: A more connected experience for shops who are trying to write complete estimates, plan thorough repairs, and document their work in a way that protects their customers and their business. The vehicle owner expects a quality repair, and we want to make that easier to achieve."

The integration is available now to all collision shops who use both CCC ONE and RepairLogic. Collision shops not yet using RepairLogic can learn more here.