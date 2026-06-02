BASF Coatings Supports Customers Implementing Robotics for Automotive Refinishing

BASF Coatings, through close collaboration with OEMs and automation partners, aims to help shape the future of automated paint applications in body shops, according to a news release. BASF Coatings supports customers in implementing robotics-enabled solutions for more consistent, scalable, and future-ready repair operations.

As automation gains relevance in collision repair, BASF Coatings is working closely with robotics suppliers, pilot customers, and industry partners to support customers with validated process expertise and practical implementation guidance for robotics-enabled repair environments. The company’s focus goes beyond testing and validation by actively contributing to future application standards, scalable process frameworks, and the integration of robotics into real-world body shop operations.

BASF Coatings does not develop robotics hardware itself, but differentiates through its deep understanding of coatings, application processes and system integration within Automotive Refinish.

Robotics Extends Connected Refinish Processes

BASF Coatings looks at robotics as a natural extension of its end-to-end digital color process. Within the Refinity ecosystem, a digital color scanning, matching, mixing and workflow management already support efficient and consistent repair processes. Robotics adds a further step by connecting digital process control with physical paint application.

“Robotics brings together digital color management and physical application in a single connected process,” said Chen Liu, global head of technology, Automotive Refinish Coatings. “The true differentiation lies not in the robot itself, but in how BASF integrates coatings, process and application expertise to deliver consistent quality in real-world body shop environments. By combining these strengths, we are shaping scalable and repeatable application standards that will define the future of automotive refinish.”

Focus on Efficiency, Consistency and Future-Ready Repair

Initial robotics applications primarily focus on standardized applications of primer, basecoat, and clearcoat on complete vehicle parts. In this context, repeatability, throughput, and material efficiency are the key drivers. Broader application to specific processes, such as blending or interior painting, is expected as the technology matures.

“We see robotics as an important future topic for Automotive Refinish and want to help customers navigate this evolving environment with confidence,” said Roar Solberg, vice president, Automotive Refinish Coatings EMEA. “Our approach is to provide orientation, validation and close collaboration so customers can make informed decisions about future-ready repair processes.”

By combining coatings expertise with digital workflows and application know-how, BASF Coatings aims to support the development of more efficient, consistent, and future-ready repair operations globally.