Collision Engineering Hosts Apprenticeship Recognition Signing Ceremony

In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, the Collision Engineering Career Alliance hosted an apprenticeship recognition signing ceremony with the Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship at Metropolitan Community College, according to a news release.

The event brought together program graduates, instructors, local employers, and industry partners to celebrate Collision Engineering’s achievement as a federally registered apprenticeship program.

Collision Engineering announced in March that the U.S. Department of Labor recognized its apprenticeship model as the national standard for training and certifying collision engineering technicians. This approval applies across all Collision Engineering partner schools nationwide, establishing a unified, federally recognized framework at a time when the collision repair industry continues to face a growing shortage of skilled talent.

With this designation, students across participating programs will gain increased access to immersive, work-based learning opportunities that combine classroom instruction with paid apprenticeships. The model equips students with real-world experience and a nationally recognized credential, strengthening the pipeline of qualified technicians and supporting the industry’s evolving workforce needs.