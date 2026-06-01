CIC Comes to Chicago on July 22

July's meeting will include a special focus on shifting industry realities, repair complexities, and process decisions directly touch the consumer experience.
Related To: 
June 1, 2026
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The Collision Industry Conference brings networking, education, and engaging in discussions on trends and issues affecting the industry to Chicago in July, according to a news release. 

While the industry is heavily driven by technological changes, business constraints, and procedural requirements, everything shops do ultimately flow to the vehicle owner. Woven throughout the meeting, all segment viewpoints will have a special focus on how shifting industry realities, repair complexities, and process decisions directly touch the consumer experience. 

CIC committees are planning their segments to deliver in-depth presentations and panel discussions. Attendees will experience updates and active industry interaction covering: 

  • Repair Processes & Procedures 
  • Estimating & Repair Planning 
  • Business Management & Operations 
  • The Industry Experiment 

The full agenda will be released in June. For more information, hotel booking, and registration, click here.

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