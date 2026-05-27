John Bean Pairs Tru-Point ADAS with Aligner for Improved Capabilities

As vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) become increasingly prevalent, repair facilities are seeking smarter ways to improve workflow, increase vehicle throughput, and maximize profits. John Bean’s Tru-Point ADAS calibration solution can pair with a John Bean aligner to help expand shop service capabilities, increase productivity and boost profitability, according to a news release.

With separate dedicated systems, one vehicle can undergo a wheel alignment while another is calibrated for ADAS, keeping bays active and productive throughout the day. This approach helps shops increase the number of vehicles processed per day, reduce service backlogs, improve appointment availability for walk-ins and add-on services, and maximize revenue per service hour.

“Many service providers are finding that pairing the Tru-Point ADAS calibration system with a dedicated John Bean wheel aligner delivers measurable operational advantages and long-term flexibility,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for alignment and ADAS, Americas at John Bean. “Rather than combining multiple functions into a single bay, dedicated systems allow shops to perform alignments and ADAS calibrations simultaneously. This parallel workflow reduces the time vehicles spend in service and helps shops service more vehicles per day without adding bays or expanding floor space.”

The Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool checks a vehicle’s alignment before every ADAS calibration. Using two systems also enables technicians to address vehicles that fail the initial alignment check before calibration begins. Tru-Point was designed to work within existing shop layouts. Traditional calibration often requires flat, open spaces and complex setups. Tru-Point helps overcome these limitations by measuring the vehicle’s tire contact patch and compensating for floor inconsistencies.

“Two-in-one systems can bottleneck a shop as one vehicle ties up the bay for a longer time,” said Krebs. “There is little overlap between alignment and calibration jobs regarding space and this can lead to fewer cars serviced per day. Dedicated systems also support specialization, allowing technicians to focus on their core skill sets. Alignment technicians can continue performing high-volume alignment work, while ADAS specialists handle calibrations independently.”