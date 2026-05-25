Registration Opens for WIN's Second Annual Virtual Conference

This virtual event emphasizes community, skills, and strategy, offering attendees insights through expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and keynote speakers.
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May 25, 2026
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Women's Industry Network
6a1089b21f40618a46c9af40 Untitled May 22 2026 At 10

Registration is officially open for the second annual Women’s Industry Network Virtual Conference “Connected in Excellence,” according to a news release. 

Planned for September 10-11, both days of the virtual conference run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT and are built around three core pillars: Community, Skills, and Strategy. This conference is built for everyone who keeps the collision repair industry moving — from the shop floor to the support teams behind it. The agenda includes keynote speakers, expert-led sessions, interactive breakouts, structured networking, and panel discussions all designed to provide attendees with something they can use the moment they log off. 

Early Bird pricing for the Virtual Conference is available now until July 10th. Pricing is available below for members and non-members with options to attend for one day or both.  

  • Two-Day Rate: Members $110 and non-members $135  
  • One-Day Rate: Members and non-members $79 

For more information or to register, click here

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