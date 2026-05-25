CIECA Webinar: ADAS Calibration Issues, Challenges, and Opportunities on June 18

Learn from leading professionals about the current hurdles in ADAS calibration, the benefits of early procedure alignment, and how AI-driven tools are influencing ADAS repair procedures.
Related To: 
May 25, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
CIECA
Revv's Joel Adcock, Collision Career Institute's Dan Dutra, and Tractable AI's James Spears will will provide an overview of current challenges and opportunities in ADAS calibration for the collision industry at a free webinar on June 18.

Revv's Joel Adcock, Collision Career Institute's Dan Dutra, and Tractable AI's James Spears will will provide an overview of current challenges and opportunities in ADAS calibration for the collision industry at a free webinar on June 18.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will host the webinar “ADAS Calibration Issues, Challenges and Opportunities” on Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m. ET. 

The free, one-hour live broadcast will feature Joel Adcock, director of strategic partnerships at Revv; Dan Dutra, partner and board member for Pace-ADAS and SVP and partner at CCI Collision Career Institute; and James Spears, head of automotive — AI at Tractable AI. 

The speakers will provide an overview of current challenges and opportunities in ADAS calibration for the collision industry.  

Adcock will break down the disconnect between OEM procedure data, estimate data, and diagnostic data. He will also discuss why ADAS failures trace back to systems integration, rather than technology. In addition, Adcock will explore why calibration execution and documentation compliance don't always line up. 

Dutra will share why standards are needed for ADAS calibrations, how they should be defined, and the four segments of a comprehensive ADAS standards initiative. 

Spears will talk about the advantages of having ADAS repair procedures early in the AI estimation process and the proliferation of AI auto-damage scanners. He will also discuss the need to have ADAS specifications and share insights into the advantages of early alignment of ADAS procedures among the repair shop, ADAS technician, parts supplier, and insurance carrier. 

For more information about the webinar, the speakers, or to register, click here.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
Leadership Is Not a Title — It’s a Personal Commitment
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
Free ADAS Upgrades for IA900 & IA1000 Owners
Sponsored