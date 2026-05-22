I-CAR Receives Two Awards at Auto Care Connect

I-CAR has been named the recipient of the 2026 Auto Care Education (ACE) Award in the Small Company Size category and 2025 Auto Care Marketing and Communications Award Business-to-Business: Training Communications category at the Auto Care Connect 2026 on May 13.

The ACE Award honors organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to workforce development and professional advancement within the automotive aftermarket. This recognition reflects I-CAR's expanded educational ecosystem, now encompassing more than 550 courses and lessons across professional and entry-level training. It also recognizes key milestones including the continued growth of its Platinum roles, a federally recognized Registered Apprenticeship Program and Collision Careers, the industry's first dedicated talent marketplace. With 100,000+ active learners, 10,000+ Gold Class shops and 50,000+ Platinum technicians across nine specialized roles, I-CAR's investment in education continues to drive measurable impact across the industry.

I-CAR’s Platinum Tech Campaign —“I Count on I-CAR for Advanced Training” — has earned the 2025 Auto Care Marketing and Communications Award in the Business-to-Business: Training Communications category. The winning campaign was designed to meet technicians where they are, using targeted, multi-channel messaging to highlight how I-CAR’s role-specific and advanced technology training helps collision repair professionals build expertise, advance their careers and achieve Platinum Tech status.

These recognitions underscore I-CAR’s continued commitment to advancing education, strengthening the workforce, and ensuring a sustainable future for the industry.