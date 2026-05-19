Sherwin-Williams Launches Collision Core Pronto XL for Commercial Vehicle Refinishing

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes introduced Collision Core Pronto XL, a fully automated solution for commercial vehicle paint operations, in a news release. The new dispenser is integrated with Collision Core Color and mixes up to five gallons to deliver high-volume output while enabling the paint technician to focus on productivity.

According to a company spokesperson, Pronto XL provides minimized waste and extreme color precision for commercial vehicle refinishing shops. Automated systems like Pronto XL, it goes on to say, reduce product waste with a single dispense head and 20 ingredients. The unit can dispense into quarts, gallons, and pails in minutes. It also can dispense paint with accuracy down to 0.01 g, ensuring perfect matches that are nearly impossible to achieve manually.

“By automating the mixing process, shops can handle a higher volume of jobs with fewer mistakes and lower labor costs,” said Dan Szczepanik, global director with Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, Commercial Vehicle Refinish. “It reduces rework by eliminating the human error in color assessment and mixing, and with its connection to our inventory optimization, it helps maintain optimal stock levels and provides real-time inventory access, reducing the need to store a large range of pre-defined shades.”

The new Pronto XL system increases shop throughput in a couple ways:

Faster mixing: The system can complete a mix in approximately five minutes, which is 50% faster than traditional methods

Labor efficiency: Utilizing automation allows skilled technicians to "walk away" and focus on higher-value tasks like vehicle preparation or actual painting while the machine handles the tedious mixing and cleaning

Pronto XL is part of the Sherwin-Williams suite of Collision Core collision repair software solutions that the company promises provide visibility into key business operations designed to build strength and stability into the core of the shop’s business.

Collision Core, the spokesperson says, focuses on critical unmet needs within the industry, connecting metrics and driving labor optimization and utilization via fully mobile, always-connected, cloud-based solutions including:

Collision Core Color , which offers 24/7 access to a continuously updated library of color formulas, accessible from any web-enabled device with fully optimized touchscreen technology and management system connectivity for an intuitive and fast color retrieval user experience

Collision Core Diagnostics , which is a scorecard of an automatic key performance indicator report focusing on the most impactful lead and lag measures

Collision Core Inventory , providing simple, complete management and ordering with intuitive Collision Core body shop software, his saving time, improving order accuracy and easing product availability

Pronto XL can provide commercial vehicle refinishers with increased operational efficiency, waste reduction, and cost savings.