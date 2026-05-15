Puget Collision Purchases Six Fix Auto Locations

Fix Auto USA has sold six locations previously owned by Richard Fish to Puget Collision Group, according to a news release.

The locations included in the transaction are Fix Auto Oceanside, Fix Auto San Clemente, Fix Auto Tustin, Fix Auto Long Beach, Fix Auto Signal Hill, and Fix Auto Carlsbad Village. Puget Collision Group will integrate the six facilities into its existing operations.

“We’re honored to welcome these six locations into the Puget Collision Group,” said Joe Morella, founder and CEO of Puget Collision Group. “Richard and his teams have built an exceptional operation, and we look forward to continuing that standard of excellence while investing in future growth across the network.”

Fish has been part of the Fix Auto USA network since its inception in 2011 and has earned numerous awards, including Franchisee of the Year (2022) and the Top Shop Award for outstanding performance (2025). Throughout his tenure, he has been recognized for operational excellence, mentorship of fellow franchisees, collaborative leadership style, and his commitment to strengthening the Fix Auto USA community.

“Richard Fish has been an outstanding partner to Fix Auto USA for many years, and this transaction represents the ideal lifecycle of an owner within our network—growing from two to six locations, while being a forward-thinking leader in our ever-changing industry, and ultimately achieving a successful exit,” said Dennis O’Mahoney, brand leader and senior vice president of operations, Fix Auto USA. “We congratulate Rich on his accomplishments and wish him continued success in his next chapter.”

“We are beyond happy for both parties as they move into their next chapters,” said Sabrina Thring, president, Driven Brands Collision Group. “We thank Richard for his years of leadership and contribution to the system, and we are excited for Puget Collision Group as they continue their strong growth and expand their footprint within the industry.”