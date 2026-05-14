AkzoNobel Launches Sikkens Autoclear Optima Clearcoat

AkzoNobel's Sikkens Autoclear Optima promises to help body shops increase productivity, quality and sustainability in modern body shops, according to a news release.

Autoclear Optima combines rapid processing, finish quality, and energy-efficient drying options in one advanced solution. Designed to work seamlessly with Autowave Optima and Autosurfacer Optima, the new clearcoat delivers a fully integrated refinishing process from preparation to final finish.

As energy prices and environmental expectations continue to rise, body shops are increasingly looking for ways to improve operational efficiency without compromising repair quality or speed. Autoclear Optima – and the Optima System – has been developed to support both objectives through low-temperature curing options and reduced energy demand.

Autoclear Optima gives technicians the flexibility to choose the most efficient drying method for their workflow, helping reduce booth occupancy without sacrificing quality:

Low bake: Ready to handle from 7 minutes at 40°C

High bake: From 5 minutes at 50°C

Ambient drying: From 50 minutes at 20°C*

*Dry to handle time, depending on repair size and method used.

Autoclear Optima has been developed with technicians in mind, featuring a smooth and efficient 1.5-coat one-stop application, helping to reduce material usage and shorten process times. Its consistent flow and high gloss deliver an OEM-level finish, while the simple 100:50 mixing ratio enables straightforward preparation and helps minimize application errors.

Technicians benefit from a wide, humidity-independent application window, dependable performance across varying conditions, and easy polishing, either immediately or the next day

“Bodyshops are under increasing pressure to improve repair throughput while controlling energy costs and maintaining finish quality,” Rob Lagendijk, director of marketing & product management automotive & specialty coatings, AkzoNobel. “Autoclear Optima has been developed to help customers achieve that balance through fast drying, broad application flexibility, and full system compatibility. It supports more efficient processes, lower energy use and consistent, high-quality results.”

Sikkens Autoclear Optima is available across the Netherlands, UK and Germany, with rollout continuing across other markets over the coming months.