Hunter Engineering's Ultimate ADAS Earns Rivian Approval

Rivian has approved Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS for its complete vehicle lineup. This includes generations 1 and 2 of the R1 (truck and SUV versions), the EDV (also known as RCV), and the new R2.

The Rivian approval brings Hunter’s OEM total to nine for the award-winning alignment and static calibration system, joining Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru and Kia.

Additional OEM approvals are expected to be announced in the near future.

“Our R&D group put in significant effort to ensure Ultimate ADAS satisfies the target placement requirements for all Rivian platforms,” said David Agnew, Hunter ADAS Product Management. “With this approval, Rivian’s network of service centers, certified collision centers and authorized service providers now have access to the industry-leading ADAS calibration technology to service and document vehicles with confidence and efficiency.”

Ultimate ADAS now includes dynamic and static calibration coverage for a total of 19 OEMs, supporting more than 7,400 static ADAS procedures and accounting for more than 90% of vehicles in operation.