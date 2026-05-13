Mirka and 4Plastic Join Forces to Advance Plastic Repairs

Mirka is partnering with automotive plastic repair innovator 4Plastic to deliver the expertise and solutions required to support a repair-first approach, according to a news release. As OEM-aligned plastic repair methods and specialty solutions continue to advance, Mirka said that opportunities to repair rather than replace certain plastic components are increasing, driving measurable cost efficiencies and environmental benefits.

According to Mirka, the partnership addresses a critical gap in the market by introducing an ecosystem with proven and tested OEM-compatible plastic repair solutions that, until now, have been largely limited to leading MSOs and specialized plastic repair networks.

The ecosystem will include:

A specialty plastic repair product range

Training and certification

Technical support and repair guidance

Industry partnerships and referral networks

Backed by significant investment in research and product development, Mirka representatives said that designated plastic repair methods and products restore common plastic automotive components, such as bumpers, to true OEM-level performance.

By moving away from traditional filler and adhesive-heavy repair methods, the approach taken by both companies is intended to enable repaired parts to behave, perform, and flex as originally intended, delivering a more durable, reliable, and structurally aligned repair outcome.

Unlocking the Full Value of Plastic Repair



When executed correctly, 4Plastic said plastic repairs deliver significant advantages across the entire collision ecosystem. For insurers, it can provide a clear pathway to lower overall repair costs by reducing reliance on expensive replacement parts. For consumers, it can lead to safer, better-fitting original components, preserving vehicle integrity and the inconsistencies often associated with aftermarket replacements.

4Plastic said the benefits are both operational and financial for repairers and include:

Increased labor hours per repair compared to replacements

Higher margins through repair over replacement

Faster turnaround times

Reduced dependency on parts availability and supply chain delays

Generating work for technicians, selling labor

Together, company representatives said these benefits reinforce plastic repair as a critical pillar in advancing a more efficient, profitable, and sustainable collision repair model.