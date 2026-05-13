Crash Champions Launches Hiring Initiative to Add 300 Techs

Crash Champions is looking to hire 300 technicians within the next 60 days. To support this initiative, it's using a range of recruitment and training efforts, including its Skills, Training, and Education Program.
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May 13, 2026
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Crash Champions is launching a hiring initiative to add 300 new body technicians across its nationwide network within the next 60 days, according to a news release. The aggressive hiring initiative will increase its certified technician force by 10%, further strengthening its ability to meet growing customer demand while maintaining high-quality repair standards. 

The company is seeking body technicians across its more than 650 repair centers in 38 states, offering a pathway to well-paying, long-term careers in the skilled trades.  

Founder and CEO Matt Ebert has released a series of social media videos promoting the hiring campaign.  

“The mission is simple — we want to hire the best body technicians in the industry,” Ebert said. “This campaign is our way of connecting directly with those who are interested in joining our team. While many industries are navigating an uncertain job market, there’s never been a better time to be in the skilled trades and join a great team like Crash Champions, and we’re proud to be creating hundreds of new opportunities.” 

Automotive and collision repair professionals interested in growing their careers with Crash Champions can click here to find the latest openings across the growing organization. 

To support this initiative, Crash Champions is using a range of recruitment and training efforts, including its Skills, Training, and Education Program (STEP), which pairs technicians new to the industry with seasoned mentors and provides hands-on training experience. 

The company also partners with vocational schools and technical programs nationwide to create clearer pathways into the industry, while offering paid apprenticeships, mentorship-driven onboarding, and support to help reduce common barriers to entry. 

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