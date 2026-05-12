Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Deleting multiple part selections

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip for Solera Qapter users can use multiple part selection.
Related To: 
May 12, 2026
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SCRS
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Qapter users can select or unselect multiple line operations to delete on the estimate line screen. Check marks can be selected on the left side of the part description line.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.   

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