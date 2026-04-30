Free ASE Webinar on ADAS Operation and Calibration Next Tuesday

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting "ADAS Operation and Calibration,” a free webinar on Tuesday, May 5, at 4 p.m.

As the automotive industry moves toward standardization and service of autonomous vehicles, the technology needed to accomplish autonomous functions is increasing. Wes Dickens with Meyle will discuss components used in advanced driver assistance systems, how they function, and how to perform several common calibrations on European vehicles.

Participants will learn about the technology driving this shift toward autonomous mobility, learn hands-on calibration techniques for modern service environments, and receive a certificate of attendance for attending the live session.

Those unsure about attending the live event are encouraged to register, as they will receive details on how to access a recorded session if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

For more information or to register, visit the registration page.