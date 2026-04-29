CCC Adds Mobile Invoice Scanning to CCC ONE

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. launched mobile invoice scanning, available through the CCC ONE platform, according to a news release. It is available to all CCC Repair Workflow users at no additional cost.

The new capability enables repair facilities with CCC Repair Workflow to scan parts invoices directly from the CCC ONE Mobile App, which enables AI to match invoice line items to repair orders. The result is a faster, easier parts reconciliation process, available at no additional cost to shops using CCC’s shop management platform.

“Parts invoice processing has long been one of the most time-consuming steps in the repair process,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, product management at CCC. “Mobile invoice scanning makes it simple. By combining AI and the CCC ONE Mobile App, we’re helping shops reduce administrative work, and keep repairs moving within the workflows they already use every day.”

With mobile invoice scanning, repairers can simply take a picture of a parts invoice using their phone, like depositing a check using a mobile banking app. CCC’s AI extracts the information on the invoice and matches it to the correct repair order, identifying part numbers, quantities, and prices. The feature can process multiple invoices and pages at once, helping parts personnel eliminate manual entry and minimize the time spent on invoice matching and reconciliation. The CCC ONE Mobile App is already used by more than 20,000 repair facilities and 90,000 individual users.

The new functionality also supports draft invoice creation for suppliers not yet connected to the CCC Parts Network, while enabling workflow-based automation for suppliers already on the CCC network. This approach helps repairers streamline operations while continuing to deliver added value to participating parts suppliers.