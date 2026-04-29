State Farm Scores Major Victory in Total Loss Valuation Lawsuit

State Farm won a major legal victory when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled 10–7 that a proposed class of about 90,000 Tennessee policyholders could not pursue a collective breach‑of‑contract lawsuit over how the insurer values totaled vehicles, according to a report from Insurance Business Magazine.

The case centered on State Farm’s use of Audatex valuation reports, which apply a typical negotiation adjustment (TNA) — a percentage reduction to advertised prices of comparable used vehicles, based on the assumption that buyers generally negotiate prices below the sticker amount. The named plaintiff, Jessica Clippinger, argued that this adjustment relies on outdated assumptions and systematically depresses vehicle values in an era of online price transparency.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee ruled in favor of the policyholders at the certification stage, allowing the lawsuit to proceed as a class action. The appeals court majority ruling disagreed and held that disputes over actual cash value calculations are too individualized to be resolved through a class action.

The district court also accepted a proposed damages formula that would strip the adjustment from the existing reports and refund the difference. The Sixth Circuit ruling disagreed with the formula as well on the basis that it would violate federal law by stripping State Farm of its right to use alternative valuation methods. The Sixth Circuit became the sixth federal appeals court to block class certification in similar total‑loss valuation cases, creating a strong wall of precedent favoring insurers.

The seven dissenting judges argued that the majority wrongly shut down a legitimate class action suit by overstating the need for individualized inquiries and minimizing the central, shared legal question in the case: State Farm’s uniform practice of using the “typical negotiation adjustment” (TNA) in Audatex reports. The dissent warned that the valuation practice itself remains controversial and could still face future legal challenges.