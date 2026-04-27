Driven Brands Receives Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. received a Nasdaq notice due to a delay in filing its 2025 Form 10-K, with a deadline of June 15 to submit a compliance plan. The company expects to file before this date and restore compliance within the allowed timeframe.
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April 27, 2026
2 min read
Driven Brands
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Driven Brands Holdings Inc. received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on April 15, according to a news release. 

The notice indicated that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 27, 2025 (the “2025 Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Listing Rule requires companies with securities listed on Nasdaq to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC. 

The notice from Nasdaq is standard practice in the event of a delayed periodic financial report filing. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq. In accordance with Nasdaq’s listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days after the notice, or until June 15, to submit a plan of compliance to Nasdaq addressing how the Company intends to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. Pursuant to the Notice, Nasdaq has the discretion to grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the 2025 Form 10-K’s due date or until October 12, for the Company to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. 

The Company says it’s working to complete the review and expects to file the 2025 Form 10-K before June 15.

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