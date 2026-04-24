The Boyd Group Appoints New COO and CCO

Boyd Group Services Inc. appointed Steve Hoeft as chief operations officer for the Boyd Group's U.S. collision business and Zach Balthrop as chief commercial officer, according to a news release.

Hoeft joins Boyd following nine years with Bridgestone Americas, where he most recently served as President of the Commercial Truck Group since 2022. In that role, he led a large-scale business unit across the U.S. and Canada, with responsibility spanning multiple channels, including OEM, commercial dealer and national fleet accounts. Key areas of responsibility included oversight of a commercial network of approximately 4,000 locations, as well as key functions such as product planning, demand planning and supply chain. Prior to his time at Bridgestone Americas, he held leadership positions at Brink's, Inc., Advance Auto Parts, and Corporate Express (a Staples, Co.).

Balthrop has been with the company since 2024 and has served as the leader of Boyd's South Division, where he has consistently delivered strong performance and operational excellence. Prior to his time at Boyd, he most recently held the role of chief commercial officer at FYX Fleet and the role of senior vice president, sales, marketing and customer experience at Pep Boys Auto Service and Tires. As CCO, he will focus on using the company’s sales resources to holistically support all lines of business and continue to enhance and expand our client relationships. Cameron Dickson, who previously held the role of chief operating officer at Joe Hudson's Collision Center prior to the acquisition by Boyd, will take over the role of senior vice president of Boyd's South Division.

“These enhancements to our leadership structure have been implemented to add further strength to our executive team and align our organization with the evolving needs of the business,” said Brian Kaner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boyd Group. “Together, these appointments enhance our leadership depth and position the organization to execute on its strategic priorities.”