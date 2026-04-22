University of the Aftermarket Foundation Launches 40th Ruby Anniversary Campaign

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is celebrating 40 years with a special fundraising campaign, according to a news release.

The 40th Ruby Anniversary fundraising campaign will run throughout the year, culminating with a celebration on Oct. 31 in Las Vegas. Roger McCollum, MAAP, UAF chairman and Rick Schwartz, UAF marketing committee chair, announced the campaign at the MEMA Vision Conference and encouraged support from industry members.

“Over the past 40 years, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation has made an indelible mark on our industry by annually funding hundreds of scholarships for deserving young people who have gone on to successful careers in the aftermarket,” Schwartz said. “We thank everyone who has championed the UAF mission since 1986 and ask all industry members to support the Ruby Anniversary Campaign so that UAF and its work can continue for the next 40 years and beyond.”

To support the UAF 40th Ruby Anniversary campaign and attend the special reception held on Oct. 31, 2026 at The Venetian Las Vegas, click here.

“Reaching this major milestone would not have been possible without all those who volunteer their time and resources to ensure a bright future for the aftermarket,” said McCollum. “By supporting the Ruby Anniversary Campaign today, you can make a lasting impact by helping young people who aspire to enter our industry or continue their professional development.”

Contributions to the UAF 40th Ruby Anniversary campaign are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law and count toward UAF lifetime status. UAF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.