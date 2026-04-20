Flower Hill Auto Body Named Lucid's 2025 Global Shop of the Year

Lucid Group, Inc. announced the winners of its 2025 “Body Shop of the Year” awards in a news release. Initially revealed at the company’s body repair network conference in March, the awards recognize collision repair partners that demonstrate disciplined execution across safety, repair integrity, guest experience, and program standards.

The 2025 selection process focused on clear, objective measures across the full repair lifecycle, including:

Program compliance and audit performance

Training completion and currency

Repair planning completeness and repair tracking accuracy

Fixed‑Right‑First‑Time (FRFT) delivery

Warranty performance and documentation hygiene

Guest experience and CSI

“World‑class collision repair is the result of relentless dedication and a pursuit of excellence on behalf of the customer,” said Erwin Raphael, vice president of Global Revenue at Lucid. “As we continue to expand availability to Lucid’s award-winning vehicles in North America and around the world, we are committed to maintaining disciplined standards, regular training, accurate data, and modernized tools to enable our growing network of repair partners. We're delighted to recognize this year’s winners, and how their dedication has helped elevate the Lucid experience for customers.”

Lucid’s Shop of the Year awards recognize disciplined, documented performance across the prior calendar year. Shops are evaluated on audited compliance, training currency, FRFT delivery, warranty performance, repair tracking accuracy, CSI across multiple public platforms, and evidence‑based documentation (photos, calibration records, torque/weld verification, and parts traceability). Finalists undergo an additional documentation review prior to selection.

Winners of Lucid’s 2025 Body Shop of the Year were:

Global Shop of the Year: Flower Hill Auto Body – Roslyn, New York

Regional Winners:

Western Region: European Motor Car Works – Costa Mesa, California



Eastern Region: Flower Hill Auto Body – Roslyn, New York



Canada Region: Excellence Auto Collision – Toronto, Canada



Central Region: Gold Coast Auto Body – Chicago, Ilinois

