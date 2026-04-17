AASP/NJ's Young Technician Award Invests in the Industry's Future

The next generation of technicians need to be well trained and prepared to keep the evolving automotive industry thriving, according to a news release. The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey contributed to this mission via its Sixth Annual Young Technician Awards recognizing Shamar Lewis of Livingston Collision, Livingston, New Jersey, and Christopher Edmonson of Westview Service, Ridgefield, New Jersey.

AASP/NJ awarded $5,000 in tools and equipment to the winners during the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, which was held at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus last month. Thanks to the generous support of World Insurance Associates and SPARK Underwriters, AASP/NJ granted tool kits and supplies, valued at $2,500 each, to one collision and one mechanical technician to help them in their blossoming careers.

The 2026 award recipients were honored and inspired by the prestigious recognition.

“I’m so appreciative,” Lewis said. “The toolkit is going to help me get better and improve my trade. Now, I’ll have easy access to do things the right way and with the right equipment.”

Edmonson added, “It's awesome. I'm lost for words. It's so nice because it's not every day you get to receive something. To all the young guys out there, keep doing it. Let's keep it rolling.”

AASP/NJ President Ken Miller said it's an important award because it helps keep young men and women coming into the industry.

Both sponsors were excited to see the 2026 awards go to such hard-working recipients.

“We looked into what things shop owners have a hard time with outside of insurance and one of the most common responses was finding qualified employees,” said Joe Amato Jr. of World Insurance. “If we can help younger people get into the industry, that helps the industry overall. If we can help them build a career out of it, then it's all worth it.”

“We’re all about making [the industry] better,” said David Willett of SPARK Underwriters. “And being able to inject new talent by giving them tools to allow them to have a big step forward is an exciting opportunity to be involved with.”

NORTHEAST 2027 – the 50th iteration of AASP/NJ’s flagship show – is scheduled for March 19, 20 and 21, 2027 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus.