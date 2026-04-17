AquaClear From NOVUS Polish Uses Water-Repellant Tech to Improve Performance

NOVUS Polish, a part of the Fix Network family of brands, launched AquaClear, a glass treatment that promises clarity, safety, and convenience for glass surfaces in vehicles, homes, and commercial spaces worldwide.

AquaClear is now available for purchase and use by automotive service providers and consumers. It introduces glass-derived water-repellent technology that sets it apart from traditional silicone-based products currently on the market. Unlike silicone coatings that sit on top of the glass and degrade quickly, AquaClear’s formula bonds directly with the glass surface at a molecular level, resulting in longer‑lasting protection, improved optical clarity, and consistent performance in all weather conditions.

“Launching AquaClear marks a significant milestone for NOVUS® Polish and our commitment to safety, innovation, and customer experience,” said Louis Tremblay, vice president operations, Products Division of Fix Network. “By moving beyond traditional silicone‑based repellents and introducing a glass‑derived formula, we’re delivering a product that not only enhances visibility but also aligns with our values of sustainability and operational excellence.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Premium Performance: AquaClear’s glass-integrated formula provides long-lasting water-beading protection that outperforms conventional silicone coatings. By becoming a part of the glass surface rather than forming a temporary film, AquaClear maintains clarity and visibility, even after repeated wiper use, washing, and exposure to harsh environments.

Effortless Application: Designed for quick, clean, and convenient use on windshields, shower glass, and other glass surfaces. No special tools or training required.

Versatile Use: Effective on windshields, side windows, mirrors, glass doors, and more.

Eco-Friendly. AquaClear contains no heavy or dangerous materials, making it gentle for both users and the environment.

This launch complements the broader NOVUS portfolio of products designed to meet the evolving needs of automotive professionals, property managers, and consumers worldwide.