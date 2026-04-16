CCC ONE Integrates Sunbit for Consumer Financing

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) announced in a news release it now offers consumer financing within the CCC ONE platform. Through a new integration with financial technology company Sunbit, collision repair shops can now offer their customers flexible financing options to cover repair costs or insurance deductibles. According to the release, the capability is designed to help repairers support their customers’ need for vehicle repair work by removing cost-related barriers, while giving their customers a more convenient, modern payment experience.



As repair costs rise, more consumers are paying out of pocket. Today, self-pay repairs represent more than 25% of repair orders generated in the CCC ONE platform, underscoring the growing need for flexible financing options that help shops move work forward without delay.

By embedding financing directly into the estimate process, shops can address cost concerns earlier, give customers clarity on how to pay, and increase the likelihood that repairs move forward. Shops can also use consumer financing as a pre-qualification tool to help their customers see their options before making an appointment from the shop’s Carwise profile or website.

CollisionRight, which operates 130 collision repair centers across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states, is an early user of Consumer Financing.

“At CollisionRight, our priority is delivering a great customer experience while helping drivers get back on the road as quickly as possible," said CEO Rich Harrison. "By offering Sunbit financing through CCC ONE, our teams can present payment options right away in their workflow, which helps customers move forward with repairs sooner. We’ve seen service acceptance increase, vehicles move through our bays faster, and Sunbit’s customer support has been a great extension of our commitment to customer service.”

Sunbit powers the financing experience with fast decisioning and high approval rates of over 90%, giving more customers access to the repairs they need. Unlike traditional financing options, Sunbit offers true 0% interest payment options with no late fees, penalties, or hidden costs, and does not require a hard credit check. Shops receive payment upfront at the time of repair with zero repayment risk, while Sunbit manages billing and customer support directly with the consumer. This helps shops maintain predictable cash flow while delivering a seamless customer experience.



“Cost can be one of the biggest barriers to getting a repair approved,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “By embedding consumer financing into CCC ONE, we’re helping shops convert more estimates into approved work while giving them an option to provide their customers with an easier, more flexible way to pay.”

Benefits of Consumer Financing for repairers:

Capture more work: Help customers move forward with repairs by offering fast, flexible financing options.

Deliver customer convenience: Allow customers to pre-qualify and pay over time, directly from the digital touchpoints they already use.

Get paid up front: Shops receive payment upfront, helping maintain predictable cash flow.

“This integration brings Sunbit’s purpose-built financing directly into the workflows collision repair shops rely on every day,” said Oded Vakrat, vice president of platform partnerships at Sunbit. “By combining high approval rates, no-fee payment options, and real-time decisioning, we’re helping shops remove financial friction at the moment it matters most, so more drivers can move forward with essential repairs quickly and with confidence.”

Consumer financing is available now to repair facilities using CCC ONE.



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