Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Drilling holes for license plate

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip from Audatex DBRM Section 4-2 for drilling holes for license plate installation.
Related To: 
April 14, 2026
Adobe Stock 423932917
69dd580168fae2cc01c15a62 Adobestock 423932917 Editorial Use Only

Drilling holes for license plate and bracket installation is NOT INCLUDED. Reference Audatex DBRM Section 4-2 Labor Exclusions of the DBRM. “Repair, fitting, or modification of new replacement parts” 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

SCRS
SCRS tip drill holes for plates
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
The hidden costs of mixing body filler on cardboard: protect your shop’s performance
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored