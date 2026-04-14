Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Drilling holes for license plate

Drilling holes for license plate and bracket installation is NOT INCLUDED. Reference Audatex DBRM Section 4-2 Labor Exclusions of the DBRM. “Repair, fitting, or modification of new replacement parts”

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.